Vehicle into power pole knocks out electricity to Land Park SMUD customers

Electricity that was lost to several thousand Land Park residents early this morning should be completely restored to the entire neighborhood by noon, according to SMUD.
A vehicle hit a power pole along the 4200 block of Freeport Boulevard about 3:45 a.m. Monday. A few thousand customers were initially without power, but most were restored within a short amount of time.
As of 8:45 a.m., 289 customers were still without power. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District expects total restoration of electricity by noon.
