April 24, 2017 8:56 AM

Vehicle into power pole knocks out electricity to Land Park SMUD customers

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Electricity that was lost to several thousand Land Park residents early this morning should be completely restored to the entire neighborhood by noon, according to SMUD.

A vehicle hit a power pole along the 4200 block of Freeport Boulevard about 3:45 a.m. Monday. A few thousand customers were initially without power, but most were restored within a short amount of time.

As of 8:45 a.m., 289 customers were still without power. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District expects total restoration of electricity by noon.

 
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

