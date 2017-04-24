‘The Japanese dollar store’ to open second local site in May

The operators of Daiso Japan stores will open a second local store next month in The Promenade at Sacramento Gateway shopping complex in Natomas.

Company officials said grand-opening festivities will be held May 12-13 at 3541 N. Freeway Blvd., Suite 140, in Sacramento. The Daiso store will open adjacent to the existing Barnes & Noble site.

Daiso, sometimes referred to as “the Japanese dollar store,” opened a 4,000-square-foot store in February last year in the Westfield Galleria at Roseville shopping mall. During the first couple of weeks, overflow crowds lined up to examine and rows of colorful merchandise – Daiso house brands and other Asian-made products, many of them from China.

Most items are priced at around $1.50, and Daiso said 2,500 products are rotated within stores on a constant basis.

Discount-priced items run the gamut, including stationery, baskets, hair brushes, socks, slippers, gardening tools, pet supplies, food, snacks, cleaning products, kitchen tools, sweets, party supplies, specialty gifts, bathroom staples and seasonal items.

Daiso is under the ownership umbrella of Daiso Industries Co. Ltd. in Hiroshima, Japan. It oversees more than 2,800 stores in Japan and more than 600 internationally, including sites in Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and the Middle East.

Daiso California LLC is based in Hayward, overseeing more than 50 stores in the Golden State.

Daiso started as a street vending operation in Japan in 1972, selling discounted household items; the company was incorporated in 1977.

For more information, see daisoglobal.com.