Redding banking firm moving corporate headquarters to Sacramento

Redding-based Bank of Commerce Holdings will move its corporate headquarters to Sacramento this summer, the banking firm announced today.
BOCH said it has signed an 89-month lease at 555 Capitol Mall and expects to be moved into the new site by Aug. 1.
BOCH oversees Sacramento Bank of Commerce in Roseville, and the Redding Bank of Commerce, in Redding. The banks will remain in their current locations.
Under the existing corporate structure, Redding Bank of Commerce operates under two separate names – Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce.
In a statement, Randall Eslick, BOCH president and CEO, said the move “is intended to enhance our corporate profile in the investment marketplace and recognizes that organic growth of our subsidiary bank is expected to be centered in the greater Sacramento region.”
BOCH, started in 1982, currently has assets of $1.1 billion.
In March last year, BOCH, completed the acquisition of five former Bank of America branch banks in Northern California. Those branches are in Colusa, Corning, Orland, Willows and Yreka.
In this year’s first quarter ended March 31, BOCH reported net income of $2.3 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $960,000, or 7 cents a share, in the same period of 2016.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments