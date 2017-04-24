Vermont's finance chief to take job with hospital regulator

Vermont's finance chief plans to step down by the end of this fiscal year to take a position with the Green Mountain Care Board, the state's hospital regulatory body.
The Vermont Press Bureau reports that a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Phil Scott confirms Andrew Pallito will stay on until June as commissioner of the Department of Finance and Management to help see the budget process through.
Pallito will become director of health system finances for the Green Mountain Care Board, according to the board's director Susan Barrett. A phone message left for Pallito was not immediately returned.
Pallito is a longtime Vermont official, joining state government in 1992. He served as the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections from 2008 until 2015, when he became finance commissioner.
