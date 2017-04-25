Business & Real Estate

April 25, 2017 4:22 AM

Indiana court rules wounded officer can't sue gun seller

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled that a wounded police officer can't sue a sporting goods store that sold a handgun later used to wound him.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2qa3LV5 ) the court on Monday dismissed Indianapolis Officer Dwayne Runnels' lawsuit claiming damages against Indianapolis-based sporting goods store KS&E Sports and the store's owner. Indiana law gives gun sellers significant immunity.

The lawsuit was filed after Runnels was wounded in a 2011 shootout during which Demetrious Martin was killed. The lawsuit argues KS&E Sports improperly sold the gun to a man who then illegally sold it to Martin, who as a convicted felon couldn't legally possess firearms.

The state appeals court had sided last year with Runnels' argument that the store didn't exercise reasonable care in selling the gun.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital?

Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital? 1:42

Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital?
Kings fans find fine dining near Golden 1 Center 1:01

Kings fans find fine dining near Golden 1 Center
Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 1:39

Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos