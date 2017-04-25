Commission shoots down Oahu plan to build 35 house lots

An Oahu resident is having trouble moving forward with a $2 million plan to develop up to 35 homes along the island's north shore, as the Honolulu Planning Commission has voiced concerns about rezoning the agricultural land to make way for more urban development.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported (http://bit.ly/2orI8mN) Monday the commission has recommended the City Council vote against Scott Wallace's plantation village project in Haleiwa.
Wallace is seeking to rezone 7 acres of agricultural land that borders small farm parcels, a marsh and several homes. He claims the property is not viable farmland and that it is suitable for urban development.
But neighbors say the land should maintain its agricultural use because more homes would worsen traffic and flooding conditions.
The plan will now go before the City Council.
