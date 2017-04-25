Business & Real Estate

April 25, 2017 10:45 AM

Sturgis-area campground fights for city status in court

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

The Buffalo Chip Campground of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally fame has asked South Dakota's Supreme Court to let it stay a city.

The high court heard arguments Tuesday after a lower court ruled against the Board of Meade County Commissioners and the campground last year.

The campground-turned-city has faced opposition from nearby Sturgis and others. Campground attorney Kent Hagg says he believes Sturgis wants to annex Buffalo Chip for sales tax revenue.

Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen didn't immediately return a request for comment. His city argues the lower court's decision should be upheld.

The lower-court judge ruled that the county commissioners violated state law when they approved Buffalo Chip's petition to become a municipality.

The annual Sturgis rally draws hundreds of thousands, and the campground hosts hordes of those visitors.

