Marrone Bio announces pricing in common stock offering

Davis biotech firm Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. said Tuesday that is offering more than 5.7 million registered shares of its common stock at a public price of $1.40 a share, which would generate about $8 million.
Marrone announced Monday that it intended to offer shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
The company said it has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 857,143 shares of common stock offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any.
The offering is expected to close Friday, subject to standard conditions.
Marrone said it intends to use net proceeds from the offering primarily for general corporate purposes, which may include operating expenses, working capital to improve and promote its commercial products, developing more products, expanding its international presence and general capital expenditures.
National Securities Corp. is the sole book-running manager for the offering. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available at sec.gov.
Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting the National Securities Corp., 410 Park Ave., 14th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10022, Attn: Marguerite Rogers, or by calling 212-417-8227.
