Maricopa County leaders pick new Arizona House member

The Arizona House has a new Republican lawmaker after the Maricopa County Supervisors chose from three nominees to replace Peoria Rep. Phil Lovas.
The supervisors on Wednesday chose Peoria real estate broker and former city councilman Ben Toma for the job. They picked from nominees chosen by precinct committeemen in Legislative District 22.
Toma was immediately sworn in and participated in votes.
Lovas announced early this month that he was resigning to take a job as a political appointee with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
