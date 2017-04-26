Try it ’til food is gone: Unique fast-food restaurant to pop up in midtown on May 13

The Burger Patch announced this week it will be opening a temporary restaurant on May 13 in Sacramento.
The pop-up spot will be located at 18th and L - from noon until “we sell out,” according to the local restaurant’s website. That spot used to house the Saddle Rock restaurant.
And just what is The Burger Patch? It’s a new take on the classic burger with all ingredients being 100 percent plant-based. That means no animal products - no beef, chicken, milk or pork. The eatery serves fries and shakes, too, for a “protein packed meal served fast and leaving you satisfied.”
The Burger Patch owner Phillip Horn plans to open a permanent restaurant in midtown or downtown, according to the Sacramento Business Journal, and is trying to secure a location. Horn hopes to open by the end of the year, the Business Journal reported.
May 13 - the day the temporary restaurant opens - falls on the city’s Second Saturday art event.
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
