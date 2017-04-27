Trump to order aluminum imports investigation

President Donald Trump is asking his administration to expedite a new investigation into whether aluminum imports are jeopardizing U.S. national security.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the president will sign a memo ordering him to determine the impact of rising aluminum imports. High-purity aluminum is used in a number of defense applications, including military planes and the armor-plating of military vehicles.
Ross said that because of steep competition from overseas, there is only one American smelter still in operation that produces high-purity, aerospace-quality aluminum.
The move, which could lead to tariffs on aluminum imports, is the second such investigation the president has initiated.
