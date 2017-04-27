Business & Real Estate

April 27, 2017 6:07 AM

House panel seeks charges for company in Clinton email case

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A congressional committee is asking the Justice Department to consider criminally prosecuting a technology company involved in maintaining a private email server for Hillary Clinton.

The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee made the request on Thursday regarding Platte River Networks and its chief executive, Treve Suazo.

The committee chairman — Texas Republican Lamar Smith — says the Colorado company withheld documents and obstructed the committee's investigation.

The committee's referral has no legal authority on the Justice Department. The department decides on its own whether evidence exists to investigate a matter or pursue a prosecution.

The FBI closed its investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server last July without recommending charges for her or anyone else.

A lawyer for the company didn't immediately comment.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California

Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California 0:40

Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California
Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital? 1:42

Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital?
Kings fans find fine dining near Golden 1 Center 1:01

Kings fans find fine dining near Golden 1 Center

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos