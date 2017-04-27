Business & Real Estate

April 27, 2017 6:35 PM

North Dakota Legislature adjourns after 77 days

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

The 2017 North Dakota Legislature has adjourned after 77 days.

The House and Senate finished their work Thursday evening, amid a backdrop of a struggling economy that forced lawmakers in the once-thriving state to dampen spending for the first time in several years.

The session lasted 77 days, or just short of the 80-day maximum set by the state constitution.

Lawmakers on the final day put the finishing touches on last-minute spending bills.

The Legislature's general fund spending plan for the 2017-19 budget cycle that begins July 1 is about $4.3 billion. That's down about $1.7 billion from what was approved two years ago, due to a slumping economy.

The last day of the session is commonly called Sine Die (SYN'-ee DY'-ee), which means adjourning without setting another meeting.

