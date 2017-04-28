Grant applications available to assist violent crime victims

Justice officials in Kentucky say federal grants are available for programs that offer services to victims of violent crimes.
State Justice Secretary John Tilley says applications are available for obtaining grants under the federal Victims of Crime Act.
Officials say the application deadline has been extended to June 2, 2017. Awards are scheduled to be announced in September.
The Victims of Crime Act program provides a range of services to crime victims. Those services include crisis intervention, therapy, group counseling, information and referral, court advocacy and assistance with victim compensation claims.
Eligible applicants include public agencies and nonprofit programs such as domestic violence shelters, child advocacy centers, rape crisis centers and prosecutorial and crisis intervention programs.
All applications must be submitted online via the Kentucky Justice Electronic Grants Management System.
