State to shut down children's unit at psychiatric hospital

A state official says the psychiatric unit for children at a Massachusetts hospital is being shut down after significant issues were found during a surprise inspection.
Daniela Trammell, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Mental Health, told the Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2qdn4xG ) the agency will suspend the license of the unit at Westwood Lodge hospital.
She said patients are being transferred out and no new patients will be accepted.
The hospital is owned by Arbour Health System, part of the largest psychiatric provider in the country, Universal Health Services. Arbour officials could not be reached for comment.
The hospital can apply to reinstate the license when the deficiencies are corrected.
In 2016, the state ordered Arbour to fix significant violations at four facilities, including Westwood Lodge.
Comments