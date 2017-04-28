Tight funding could eliminate beds at Wyoming State Hospital

Wyoming Department of Health officials say they might have to shut down parts of the State Hospital in Evanston if they don't get enough funding.
Department Director Tom Forslund told state lawmakers Thursday he might have to remove 12 beds from the psychiatric hospital if there aren't enough nurses to treat patients.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qeS5Ea) a state hiring freeze will prevent Forslund from hiring new employees starting Monday.
The state hospital currently has 75 beds for people involuntarily committed. Forslund says if a dozen beds were removed, more people would be sent to contract facilities.
He says 13 nursing positions at the state hospital are currently vacant.
Comments