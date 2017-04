Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda

The home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles where Marilyn Monroe died has come on the market for $6.9 million. Architect and environmentalist David Hertz sold a home he designed in the Silver Triangle neighborhood of Los Angeles' Venice for $14.6 million, a price record for the area. And actress and environmentalist Jane Fonda beat out multiple bidders for a 5,730-square-foot town home in a gated enclave in Los Angeles' Century City neighborhood.