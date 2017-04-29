Montana closing 3 Job Service offices due to budget cuts

Montana is closing Job Service offices in Glasgow, Livingston and Shelby due to budget cuts.
Department of Labor and Industry spokesman Jake Troyer said Friday the lease for the Shelby office expires on May 31 while the Glasgow and Livingston offices will close on June 30.
Job Service offices assist employers looking for workers and workers looking for jobs.
Troyer says the department has offered the eight staffers in those offices other opportunities within the Labor Department or the option to retire early. The closures will save the state just over $700,000 a year.
The Livingston Enterprise reports (bit.ly/2pdsHgH) the Department of Labor's federal funding has fallen from $32.8 million in 2002 to $15.3 million in 2016 and more federal cuts are expected this year.
Comments