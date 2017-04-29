Business & Real Estate

April 29, 2017 7:55 AM

Critics say Heller bill would gut Endangered Species Act

By SCOTT SONNER Associated Press
RENO, Nev.

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller wants to rewrite the Endangered Species Act to ban any new listings without specific approval from Congress and governors of the states where the fish or wildlife live.

The measure he and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul reintroduced in the Senate this week also would automatically remove a species from the protected list after five years unless Congress voted to keep it there.

Heller says the dramatic changes are needed because environmentalists increasingly use the act as a tool to block development of public and private lands at the expense of jobs and economic growth.

Critics include Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus. They say the proposal would dismantle the landmark legislation President Richard Nixon signed into law in 1973, and put hundreds of species on a path to extinction.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda

Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda 1:35

Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda
Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California 0:40

Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California
Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital? 1:42

Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos