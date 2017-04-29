Fort Delaware ferry service gets under way for season

Delaware environmental secretary Shawn Garvin and state lawmakers have cut the ribbon to celebrate the start of the Forts Ferry Crossing service and the first day of 2017 season at the Fort Delaware Civil War-era attraction.
The ferry service has transported visitors from the docks in Delaware City across the Delaware River to Fort Delaware on Pea Patch Island since 1997.
Garvin noted Saturday that more than 100,000 visitors have been ferried to the fort over the years with the help of the Delaware River and Bay Authority.
The Forts Ferry Crossing will operate on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through mid-June. Beginning June 14 and continuing through Labor Day, the ferry will operate Wednesday through Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
