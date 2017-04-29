New wedding trend? Dressed-up llamas

Is there a better way to make your wedding the most talked-about event of the year? We’re talking about adding some decked-out llamas and alpacas, of course.
Brides getting married in the Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., area are renting a llama or two to hang out with them and their guests for the big day.
Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas is behind linking the animals to nuptials. The company also rents them out for parties and other events.
But about the weddings... Well, these Instagram photos from Wedding Llamas might say it all.
Oh, you'd like a teaser of #napoleonthealpaca too? Well, here you go! Photography: @simply.splendid Venue: @studio_1904 Coordination, design, tabletop rentals: @vintagemingle Assistant, Styling: @together.events Furniture and textile rentals: @something_borrowed_pdx Floral design: @islandgirlfloraldesign Invitation suite + stationery, signage: @lettersanddust Cakes + cookies: @rosybakescakes MUAH: @brintini Photobooth: @scarletsphotobooth Peruvian food, styling: @heartofcelebration Dress: @lenamedoyeffbridal Jewelry: @__lunasol__ Rojo the Llama + Napoleon the Alpaca: @weddingllamas Models: Anabella Anger @anabellaanger and Carlos
So, would you be interested in a llama at your wedding?
