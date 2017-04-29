Business & Real Estate

April 29, 2017 9:53 AM

New wedding trend? Dressed-up llamas

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Is there a better way to make your wedding the most talked-about event of the year? We’re talking about adding some decked-out llamas and alpacas, of course.

Brides getting married in the Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., area are renting a llama or two to hang out with them and their guests for the big day.

Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas is behind linking the animals to nuptials. The company also rents them out for parties and other events.

But about the weddings... Well, these Instagram photos from Wedding Llamas might say it all.

 

These could be your guests #makingmemories #portlandbride #oregonwedding #rojoandnapoleon #morethanaphotoop #huffpostido

A post shared by WeddingLlamas (@weddingllamas) on

So, would you be interested in a llama at your wedding?

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

Comments

