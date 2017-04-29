Business & Real Estate

April 29, 2017 1:41 PM

Thousands march in Chicago to protest climate policies

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Thousands of people have marched through downtown Chicago and outside Trump Tower to demand action to prevent climate change and protect the environment.

Saturday's rain-soaked march coincided with hundreds of similar events across the U.S. as President Donald Trump marks his 100th day in office.

Among those attending the Chicago rally were members of the union representing Environmental Protection Agency employees. Trump has proposed cutting the EPA's budget by almost one-third, eliminating more than 3,000 jobs.

John O'Grady is president of the American Federation of Government Employees Council 238. He says the march is "a chance to speak out in unity against this administration" and its "ridiculous gutting of the EPA budget and staffing."

Others spoke out about local environmental concerns, crumbling water systems and Illinois' state budget impasse.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda

Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda 1:35

Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda
Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California 0:40

Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California
Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital? 1:42

Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos