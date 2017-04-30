Business & Real Estate

April 30, 2017 6:00 AM

Pick for public utility advocate has wireless industry ties

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The governor's pick for the public's chief advocate for utility costumers has a history of ties to the wireless communications industry, from a free steak dinner to a stint lobbying for AT&T.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage says that Democrat Barry Hobbins will serve the interests of utility customers and not special interests.

Hobbins says such ties never influenced his legislative work and won't if he becomes public advocate.

His nomination comes as lawmakers once again try to expand access to high-speed internet.

Telecommunications groups have lobbied against government-provided broadband in Maine.

Hobbins has received strong bipartisan support from those who call him an old-school Democrat who'll be a bulldog for ratepayers.

A legislative committee is set to hold a confirmation hearing May 9.

The next step would be a Senate vote.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there'

Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there' 1:50

Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there'
Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda 1:35

Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda
Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California 0:40

Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos