Correction: Michigan APME Board story

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ann Williams, news director at WSGW-AM in Saginaw, was elected president of the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors association for 2017-18 at the group's annual convention Sunday.
Patti Klevorn, managing editor of the Ludington Daily News, was named president-elect.
Jeremy McBain, executive editor of the Petoskey News-Review, was elected to a three-year term as director, representing newspapers with a daily circulation up to 10,000.
The following directors also serve on the board, with terms expiring in 2018:
At-Large, representing newspapers from all circulation divisions: Walter Middlebrook, assistant managing editor/metro, The Detroit News.
Representing newspapers with a daily circulation over 40,000: Don Wyatt, vice president/news, Michigan Group at Digital First Media.
Representing newspapers with a daily circulation of 10,000-39,999: Matt Seward, managing editor, Cadillac News.
Representing Large-Market TV: Open.
Representing Small-Market TV: Steve Asplund, anchor, WLUC-TV, Marquette.
Representing Large-Market Radio: Vincent Duffy, news director, Michigan Radio.
The following directors also serve on the board, with terms expiring in 2019:
Representing Small-Market Radio: Walt Zerlaut, news director, WGHN-FM, Grand Haven.
