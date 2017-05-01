SpaceX launches top-secret spy satellite for US government

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:50 Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there' Pause 3:53 Orcas stun whale watchers with close-up views 0:49 Meet the 49ers' final six draft picks 2:44 Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 2:50 'Daily Show's' Hasan Minhaj roasts Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner 1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers 0:58 Rendon supportive, but cautious on single-payer health plan 1:43 Seven former Sacramento-area prep stars make it to NFL 1:03 Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist 1:22 Treatment plant near Lake Berryessa where millions of gallons of sewage water spilled Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

SpaceX successfully launched its NROL-76 mission from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on May 1 after the initial scheduled liftoff a day earlier was delayed due to a technical issue. YouTube/SpaceX via Storyful