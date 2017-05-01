Business & Real Estate

May 01, 2017 6:32 PM

Tillerson surveys State Department workers ahead of overhaul

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer
WASHINGTON

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seeking input from State Department employees as he plans an overhaul of the agency that will likely include substantial job cuts.

Tillerson tells employees in an email to expect a survey about "how you are going about completing" the agency's mission. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the email.

Tillerson says the responses will be used "as input to efficiency improvements" to implement President Donald Trump's executive order on federal reorganization.

Tillerson's letter says 300 State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development workers will also be interviewed. He says he has "no preconceived notions" about the two agencies' future organization.

Officials have said Tillerson is proposing consolidating the agencies and eliminating about 2,300 jobs. That plan entails a 26 percent budget reduction

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist

Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist 1:03

Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist
Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there' 1:50

Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there'
Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda 1:35

Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos