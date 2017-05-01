Business & Real Estate

May 01, 2017 9:35 PM

With visas tight, US resorts struggle to find seasonal help

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Innkeepers, restaurateurs and landscapers around the U.S. say they're struggling to find seasonal help and turning down business in some cases because the government tightened up on visas for temporary foreign workers.

At issue are H-2B visas, which are issued for seasonal, nonagricultural jobs.

The U.S. caps the number at 66,000 per fiscal year. Some workers return year after year, and Congress has allowed them to do so in the past without being counted toward the limit. No such exception was passed for 2017 after the presidential election.

Cape Cod restaurant owner Mac Hay has organized seasonal businesses to lobby Congress. He says many can't function full time without these workers.

A government spending bill unveiled Monday would allow for more H-2B visas, but processing them would take weeks.

