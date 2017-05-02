Business & Real Estate

May 02, 2017 12:22 AM

Virginia gives grant to supplier of spa products

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

A company that sells spa products is set to receive at least $300,000 in Virginia grants to expand its operations in Washington County.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office recently announced that Universal Companies would expand its distribution center, a move that will create 30 new jobs.

McAuliffe's office said Virginia successfully competed against Tennessee for the project.

The company will receive a $90,000 grant from Virginia Economic Development Partnership and $210,000 from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. The company could receive other state grants as well.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist

Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist 1:03

Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist
Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there' 1:50

Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there'
Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda 1:35

Take tour of homes of Marilyn Monroe, 'Californication' and Jane Fonda

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos