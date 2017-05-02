Ex-Charlotte mayor nominated to N Carolina utilities panel

Charlotte's former mayor has been picked by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to serve on the North Carolina state panel regulating electric, water and telecommunications services and rates.
Cooper has nominated Dan Clodfelter to an eight-year term on the state Utilities Commission. The governor also late Monday announced his choice of Raleigh attorney Charlotte Mitchell for a commission seat. Cooper is nominating Commissioner ToNola Brown-Bland for another term.
The nominees are subject to General Assembly confirmation.
Clodfelter was a veteran Democratic state senator in 2014 when the Charlotte City Council appointed him to replace Patrick Cannon. Cannon ultimately went to prison in a public corruption scandal. Clodfelter ran in the 21015 Democratic mayoral primary but lost to Jennifer Roberts in a runoff.
