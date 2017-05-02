New Jersey Republican behind health bill; skeptics remain

A New Jersey congressman is behind the latest GOP effort to make good on lawmakers' and President Donald Trump's promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but his home-state colleagues are rejecting the plan.
U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, whose southern New Jersey district includes Burlington and Ocean counties, helped write the latest iteration of the House Republican legislation under consideration, but so far he hasn't sold at least three of the four other Republican lawmakers from New Jersey.
The latest version of the bill would let states opt out of a requirement under former President Barack Obama's law that insurers charge healthy and seriously ill customers the same. The measure would also cut Medicaid, which helps the poor, eliminate fines for people who don't buy insurance and give generally skimpier subsidies.
A spokeswoman for MacArthur says conversations with colleagues are ongoing.
A closer look at where New Jersey Republicans stand:
___
THE NO VOTES
MacArthur won a second term in 2016 on the promise that he would work with Democrats to accomplish bipartisan goals, and he serves as co-chairman of a group of moderate Republicans that includes his New Jersey colleagues. But the wealthy former insurance executive who has concentrated on the health care repeal-and-replace promise lately hasn't persuaded a handful of his GOP colleagues, who are under pressure , to back his plan.
Reps. Leonard Lance, Frank LoBiondo and Chris Smith have come out against the plan. Lance, who represents northern New Jersey's 7th District, said he's not convinced the legislation would do enough to preserve protections for those with pre-existing conditions.
LoBiondo's 2nd District seat includes Atlantic City. He came out against the GOP-led House's effort in March, saying that plan wasn't a better bill than the ACA. He said on Twitter on Tuesday that he has concerns about Medicaid cuts and coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. "Still NO," he said .
Smith, who is the longest-serving member of the state's delegation, going back to 1981, represents central New Jersey's 4th District. His office confirms that he would vote no on the bill. Smith told the Asbury Park Press that he is concerned about changes to Medicaid.
___
THE HOLDOUT
Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen hasn't said how he would vote on the legislation, though he issued a statement saying the March version of the legislation was unacceptable. Messages left with his office were not returned. Frelinghuysen represents northern New Jersey's 11th District and chairs the influential House Appropriations Committee, which oversees federal spending. His office, along with MacArthur's, has faced regular anti-repeal rallies by liberal-leaning groups eager to flip the seats in 2018.
___
THE DEMOCRATS
Democrats are solidly opposed to the measure, arguing it makes health care coverage less available and more expensive. Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that for Republicans, voting for the bill "is going to be doo-doo stuck to their shoe for a long time." Democrats control seven of New Jersey's 12 House districts and both of its U.S. Senate seats.
