The Latest: Assembly OKs high-cap well bill

The Latest on the state Assembly preparing to take the final vote on a bill that would loosen regulations on high-capacity wells (all times local):
7:55 p.m.
The state Assembly has approved a bill that would relax regulations on high-capacity wells and sent the measure on to Gov. Scott Walker.
The Republican bill would exempt well repairs, replacements, reconstructions and ownership transfers from Department of Natural Resources oversight. It also would require the DNR to study lakes and streams in the central sands region to determine whether special measures are needed to protect ground and surface waters from depletion.
Opponents insist the bill would protect problem wells forever. Supporters say farmers need water for irrigation and regulatory certainty.
The Senate approved the bill last month. Debate in the Assembly went on for about two-and-a-half hours before the chamber finally voted 62-35 to pass the measure.
Walker has signaled he plans to sign the bill, saying Tuesday that protecting agriculture is a priority.
____
5:30 p.m.
The state Assembly has started debate on a bill that would relax regulations on high-capacity wells.
The Republican bill would exempt well repairs, replacements, reconstructions and ownership transfers from Department of Natural Resources oversight. It also would require the DNR to study lakes and streams in the central sands region to determine whether special measures are needed to protect ground and surface waters from depletion.
Rep. Cory Mason, a Racine Democrat, and Rep. Chris Taylor, a Madison Democrat, began debate by arguing the bill violates the public trust doctrine, which states that Wisconsin's waters belong to the public.
The Senate passed the bill last month. Assembly approval would send the bill on to Gov. Scott Walker, who says he'll sign it into law to protect farmers who need water for irrigation.
____
4:55 p.m.
Gov. Scott Walker says he'll sign a bill that relaxes regulations on high-capacity wells.
The bill would exempt well repairs, replacements, reconstructions and ownership transfers from Department of Natural Resources oversight. It also would require the DNR to study lakes and streams in the central sands region to determine whether special measures are needed to protect ground and surface waters from depletion.
Opponents argue high-capacity wells are draining lakes and streams in the central sands and the bill will protect problem wells forever. Supporters say central sands farmers need water for irrigation and deserve regulatory certainty.
The Assembly was set to take the final votes on the bill Tuesday before sending it on to Walker. The governor told reporters before debate began in the chamber that he'll sign the bill because protecting the state's agriculture industry is a priority.
___
6:15 a.m.
The Wisconsin Legislature is set to give final approval to a bill relaxing regulations on high-capacity wells.
The issue has pitted conservationists and lake property owners concerned about depleted water levels against farmers and Republicans who control the Legislature who argue the high capacity wells are needed.
The state Assembly was scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal that would exempt well repairs, replacement, reconstruction and ownership transfers from Department of Natural Resources oversight. The measure also would require the DNR to study lakes and streams in the central sands region to determine whether special measures are needed to protect ground and surface water from depletion.
Opponents argue that high-capacity wells are draining lakes and streams in the central sands. They say the bill will protect problem wells forever.
