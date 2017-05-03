Business & Real Estate

May 03, 2017 12:39 AM

Fairfax County Executive Long to retire in September

The Associated Press
FAIRFAX, Va.

The man responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations in Virginia's largest county is retiring.

Fairfax County Executive Edward L. Long Jr. announced Tuesday he is retiring, effective Sept. 15.

He has worked in county government for almost 40 years, beginning as a budget analyst in 1977. In 2012, he was hired as county executive at an annual salary of $257,000.

County leaders praised Long's service and accomplishments, including maintenance of Fairfax County's AAA bond rating.

The county said it will begin a national search for his replacement.

The county executive oversees an annual budget of about $8 billion in Fairfax.

