State prepares for inmate move with prison building problems

Corrections officials say the state will soon sign off a new contract with a private prison company to house inmates if the structurally unsound Wyoming State Penitentiary becomes uninhabitable.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qs0LHq) the state's deal with the Corrections Corporation of America was signed in August and expires June 30. Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesman Mark Horan says a new contract containing the company's new name, CoreCivic, will be signed in coming weeks.
The $5 million contract says up to 750 male inmates can be sent to prisons owned by the Nashville-based company, depending on the state's need and available space.
The Rawlins penitentiary has separating walls, buckling floors and doors that are out of alignment.
A CoreCivic spokesman says the company has also discussed plans with Wyoming lawmakers to build a new state petitionary.
