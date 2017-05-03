Business & Real Estate

May 03, 2017 8:06 AM

State prepares for inmate move with prison building problems

The Associated Press
CASPER, Wyo.

Corrections officials say the state will soon sign off a new contract with a private prison company to house inmates if the structurally unsound Wyoming State Penitentiary becomes uninhabitable.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qs0LHq) the state's deal with the Corrections Corporation of America was signed in August and expires June 30. Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesman Mark Horan says a new contract containing the company's new name, CoreCivic, will be signed in coming weeks.

The $5 million contract says up to 750 male inmates can be sent to prisons owned by the Nashville-based company, depending on the state's need and available space.

The Rawlins penitentiary has separating walls, buckling floors and doors that are out of alignment.

A CoreCivic spokesman says the company has also discussed plans with Wyoming lawmakers to build a new state petitionary.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass

Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass 1:16

Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass
Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist 1:03

Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist
Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there' 1:50

Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos