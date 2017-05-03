Business & Real Estate

May 03, 2017 8:06 AM

Florida Legislature crafts secret budget deal to end session

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Republican leaders say they have crafted a budget deal behind closed doors that clears the way for the Florida Legislature to wrap up its work for the year.

Senate President Joe Negron and House Speaker Richard Corcoran announced that the Legislature will extend its annual session to next Monday. The session was supposed to end on Friday.

Legislative leaders also said that they will only consider the budget and budget-related bills during the three-day extension.

Negron and Corcoran and other top Republicans worked out the details of the budget in secret. They announced that a deal had been worked out before anything was released to the public.

Florida law requires that the budget be completely finished 72 hours before a final vote can be taken.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass

Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass 1:16

Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass
Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist 1:03

Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist
Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there' 1:50

Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos