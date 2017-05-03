Business & Real Estate

May 03, 2017 9:15 PM

Lawmakers warn of scam tied to phony veterans program line

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Maine's congressional delegation is warning residents of a phone scam where impostors try to imitate the Veterans Choice Program phone line.

The lawmakers say a phone line has been set up by an unknown party to try to mimic the VCP line. It appears to be intended to reach veterans who accidentally dial VCP's number incorrectly.

Lawmakers are asking veterans to be extra careful when dialing the vets program. They say the impostor phone line is an attempt to steal personal information and money from veterans.

The VCP phone line is for veterans to check their eligibility for the program. The correct phone line to reach VCP is 866-606-8198. Vets will know it's the wrong line if the caller offers a rebate in exchange for credit card information.

