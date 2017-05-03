Dallas suburb faces racial backlash after shooting

The Dallas suburb where a white police officer shot and killed a black teenager as he left a party has a population that's just 20 percent white but a police department that's 80 percent white.
Balch Springs now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Missouri, Baltimore and other cities that have been thrust into the spotlight because of police killings of African-Americans.
Officer Roy Oliver was fired three days after the Saturday night shooting. But lawyers for 15-year-old Jordan Edwards' family said Wednesday that the city must answer for more than Oliver, including a racial slur allegedly yelled at one of Edwards' brothers moments after the shooting. The family also wants the officer to be charged with a crime.
