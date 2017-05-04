The Latest: Arizona House leader says budget votes in place

The Latest on a scheduled debate and votes on the proposed $9.8 billion Arizona budget (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
House Majority Leader John Allen says there are enough Republican votes in his chamber to pass a $9.8 billion state budget package and he believes a massive university loan plan also has enough GOP votes to pass.
Allen made the prediction during a meeting of majority Republican House members Thursday morning as the Legislature prepared to begin debate and votes on the budget plan.
The $1 billion public university construction loan program has faced stiff opposition from some Republicans. The vote count in the Senate was well short of the required 16 Republicans needed for the bonding plan to pass. Senate President Steve Yarbrough says he is working to shore up support but may need Democratic votes.
Democrats also oppose the budget because it only includes a 1 percent teacher raise and doesn't include restoration of welfare cuts Ducey pushed through in 2015.
3 a.m.
The Arizona Legislature is expected to debate a $9.8 billion state spending plan for the upcoming budget year but it remains unclear if there is sufficient support for a major university funding proposal.
The Legislature plans to debate the budget deal hammered out between majority Republican lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey Thursday.
A $1 billion public university construction loan program faces stiff opposition from some Republicans. Democrats also oppose the budget because it only includes a 1 percent teacher raise and doesn't include restoration of welfare cuts Ducey pushed through in 2015.
Senate President Steve Yarbrough said Wednesday he doesn't have the votes to pass the budget and House Speaker J.D. Mesnard also is short of votes. That could change as Ducey leans on lawmakers to back the package.
