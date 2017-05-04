Texas approves call to amend US Constitution to limit feds

The Texas Legislature has approved calling a "convention of states" to amend the U.S. Constitution and impose things like a federal balanced budget requirement.
Gov. Greg Abbott backs 34 legislatures, or two-thirds nationwide, bypassing Congress to combat Washington "overreach." The House passed it 94-51 on Thursday.
Ten other states have passed similar convention of states calls, and Texas has called for such conventions 16 previous times, without any happening.
Though Republicans control the presidency and Congress, the measure's sponsor, Republican Rep. Rick Miller said, "This is not a partisan issue" since the federal government's "out of control."
The Senate already endorsed the plan but was so worried about a "runaway" convention where delegates could propose unexpected amendments that it mandated jailing any who "go rouge." The House scrapped that punishment.
