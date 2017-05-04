The Latest: Hawaii House elects Rep. Scott Saiki speaker

The Latest on the Hawaii Legislature's final day (all times local):
2:20 p.m.
The Hawaii House of Representatives has elected Rep. Scott Saiki as Speaker of the House.
The vote followed State Rep. Joseph Souki's resignation from the post Thursday. Souki served as speaker since 2013 and from 1993 to 1999.
The Hawaii House and Senate both adjourned for the 2017 legislative session. Many bills died at the last minute as lawmakers focused on reaching agreement over funding Honolulu's troubled rail transit project. But that bill also died.
Senate President Ronald Kouchi said Thursday that lawmakers may be called later into a special session to find a solution to fund the Honolulu rail project. He says they couldn't reach agreement on a bill, and says it was a difficult session.
___
12:40 p.m.
State Rep. Joseph Souki has relinquished his post as Speaker of the Hawaii House of Representatives.
Souki sent a resignation letter to his fellow lawmakers Thursday. He says he was disappointed the Legislature failed to pass a bill that would allow physicians help terminally ill patients end their own lives. He also says he regrets the House and Senate couldn't agree on how to fund Honolulu's troubled rail transit system.
Souki has served as speaker since 2013. The representative from Maui previously held the post from 1993 to 1999.
The Hawaii Legislature is in the final day of the 2017 legislative session. Many bills died at the last minute as lawmakers focused on reaching agreement over rail funding, but that bill also died.
___
11 a.m.
The Hawaii Legislature is drawing to a dramatic close after lawmakers couldn't agree on how to fund Honolulu rail transit.
Possible leadership changes are looming as lawmakers prepared to meet Thursday, the final day of the 2017 session.
Many bills died at the last minute as lawmakers focused on rail funding.
A proposal to set a clean transportation goal to use 100 percent renewable fuels by 2045 was a casualty. As was a proposal to allow vacation rental listing companies like Airbnb to collect taxes.
One bill that survived would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control. A bill to limit opioid prescriptions also passed.
Mayors asked Gov. David Ige to extend the legislative session to find a rail funding solution. But Ige says that would be a waste of time.
