Business & Real Estate

May 04, 2017 8:00 PM

House OKs limiting insurer liability on storm damage claims

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

The Texas House has given preliminary approval to a bill limiting liability for insurance companies sued by policyholders following storm damage to property.

Approved 91-55 late Thursday, the bill cuts penalties for insurers sued for offering too little money after claims involving storms, including wind and hail damage. It also makes it harder for those suing to collect attorney's fees in such cases.

A final House vote Friday sends the bill to the Senate. It's backed by powerful conservative groups that promoted past Texas tort laws limiting jury awards in civil cases against businesses.

Supporters point to a state report that the number of hail and windstorm claims prompting lawsuits increased 1,400 percent in recent years. But opponents worry it will leave Texans with less recourse if insurers underpay claims.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass

Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass 1:16

Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass
Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist 1:03

Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist
Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there' 1:50

Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos