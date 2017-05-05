Board intern worked for years at Iowa regulator's law firm

The Iowa Utilities Board hired an intern who worked the previous seven years as an assistant at Chairwoman Geri Huser's private law firm.
The board's hiring of Cameron Wright is the latest example to surface of Huser's two jobs seeming to blend together at times.
Documents obtained by The Associated Press show the board hired the 24-year-old in 2015 as a legal intern. He's worked since then at an hourly wage of $17.60 while seeking his law degree at Drake University.
Wright's resume shows that he worked at Huser's family-owned Skinner Law Office from 2008 through 2015 as a clerk.
Wright was chosen over 20 other applicants for the internship, although the board says only Wright and one other were "qualified and available."
The board says Huser wasn't involved in the interview process, and general counsel David Lynch "extended the offer" to Wright.
