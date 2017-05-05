Colorado bill restoring hospital subsidies advances

Colorado lawmakers have advanced a bill to save hospitals from severe budget cuts with a bill that features a grab bag of fiscal maneuvers.
The Republican-led Senate approved the bill on Friday by voice vote. Another formal vote will send it to the Democrat-led House.
Lawmakers have little time to waste. The 2017 Legislative session ends next Wednesday.
The bipartisan bill contains elements distasteful to both Republicans and Democrats.
But its sponsors say it's necessary to restore $528 million in hospital subsidies that were cut in order to balance a $26.8 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Comments