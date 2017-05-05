5 Things to Know in Florida for May 6

Your daily look at news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.
TRAVYON MARTIN WILL RECEIVE POSTHUMOUS DEGREE IN FLORIDA
An announcement on Florida Memorial University's official Facebook page says Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will accept the degree during a May 13 commencement ceremony. Fulton graduated from the Miami Gardens university and, along with Tracy Martin, co-founded the Trayvon Martin Foundation.
FLORIDA LEGISLATURE READY TO VOTE ON $82 BILLION BUDGET
Members of the House and Senate received a copy of the budget in the middle of Friday afternoon. State law requires the budget to be finished 72 hours before a final vote, so that means lawmakers can't vote it until Monday. The annual session was supposed to end on Friday.
TESTIMONY HALTED AFTER FORMER LAWMAKER CORRINE BROWN BREAKS DOWN ON STAND
Brown shouted "They're trying to destroy my life" Friday morning as jurors in Jacksonville filed out of the courtroom for a break after she cried on the stand. Brown faces fraud charges after prosecutors say she funneled money from One Door for Education Foundation into her personal accounts. Brown has pleaded not guilty, blaming her former chief of staff Elias "Ronnie" Simmons for stealing.
REPORT: OFFICERS KICKED MAN ACCUSED IN OFFICER'S KILLING
In 847 pages of court documents released Thursday, police officers revealed they thought 41-year-old Markeith Loyd wouldn't be taken into custody without a fight. The document show officers punched Loyd four times, kicked him five times and hit him with their rifles up to another five times before he was dragged to a cruiser and put in handcuffs belonging to Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.
DEPUTY FIRED FOR WAVING WEAPONS, QUOTING DENZEL WASHINGTON
Lake County Deputy Dean Zipes was fired April 21. Authorities say Zipes rubbed his pistol and Taser together in the direction of a convenience store in front of a police trainee. An internal affairs review says the action replicates a scene from the 2001 movie. Zipes told investigators he was trying to be funny.
