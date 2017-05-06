Business & Real Estate

May 06, 2017 11:24 AM

Gas station operation pleads in pollutant case

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

The operator of a convenience store and gas station in Yazoo City, Mississippi, has pleaded guilty to a violation of the federal Clean Water Act.

Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain says Mahant Singh admitted discharging the contents of an underground fuel storage tank into a sewage line connected to the city's wastewater treatment system, which created a fire or explosion hazard and risked contaminating water supplies.

Singh, who entered the plea Wednesday, faces up to a year in prison and fine of up to $100,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass

Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass 1:16

Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass
Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist 1:03

Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist
Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there' 1:50

Aerojet remembered: 'It was a joy to work there'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos