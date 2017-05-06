Gas station operation pleads in pollutant case

The operator of a convenience store and gas station in Yazoo City, Mississippi, has pleaded guilty to a violation of the federal Clean Water Act.
Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain says Mahant Singh admitted discharging the contents of an underground fuel storage tank into a sewage line connected to the city's wastewater treatment system, which created a fire or explosion hazard and risked contaminating water supplies.
Singh, who entered the plea Wednesday, faces up to a year in prison and fine of up to $100,000.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.
