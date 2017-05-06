Business & Real Estate

May 06, 2017 3:35 PM

NY Assembly Republican push for bills to ease tax burdens

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Republicans in New York's state Assembly say they are concerned about the state's tax burden.

Assembly Minority Leader Brian M. Kolb released a statement Friday calling on the lawmakers to pass legislation easing taxes for individuals and businesses.

Kolb noted rankings from a Washington, D.C.-based think tank The Tax Foundation which rated New York as third to last for Tax Freedom Day. That's the first day of the year in which a state as a whole has hypothetically earned enough income to pay its taxes.

Kolb says heavy taxes push residents to other states and drive up local tax burdens on those who remain.

Assembly Republicans want the legislature to pass bills to reduce corporate franchise tax rates, increase tax credits for small businesses and expand personal income tax exemptions.

