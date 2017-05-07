Business & Real Estate

May 07, 2017 11:18 AM

NC court orders $125,000 for lawyer of dog-kicking trooper

The Associated Press
SMITHFIELD, N.C.

Judges say North Carolina taxpayers must pay $125,000 to the attorney of a state trooper fired after kicking his canine partner and later reinstated.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2pVenIt ) the Court of Appeals ruled the payout is large because state officials continued fighting a losing series of court rulings favoring fired Highway Patrol trooper Charles Jones.

The appeals court last month ruled that Smithfield attorney Jack O'Hale should be paid $300 an hour for his work on Jones' case.

Jones returned to work in 2012, about five years after being fired on the orders of then-Gov. Mike Easley after video showed the trooper hoisting his dog off the ground and kicking him.

Courts ruled his firing was improper, and Jones received back pay of more than $200,000.

