The Latest: Legislature OKs bill raising their mileage rates

The Latest on the Legislature's final push to adjourn (all times local):
2:35 p.m.
The House has delayed debate on a major tax credit bill that also would give a big break to computer chip-maker Intel.
Debate on the bill championed by Republican Rep. Jeff Weninger was delayed Monday. It is one of at least four tax credit bills designed to boost business activity that Republican lawmakers are trying to pass in the final days of the legislative session.
A proposal to add $10 million in "angel investor" tax credits for investors who back small businesses received initial approval by the Senate on Monday, teeing it up for a formal vote.
A third proposal would increase eligibility for a job-creation fund to very small businesses, while the most contentious bill creates a tax credit program for investment in rural communities.
___
12:20 p.m.
The Arizona Senate has joined the House in voting to increase how much lawmakers are reimbursed for driving to the Capitol.
The Senate approved House Bill 2227 by Republican Speaker J.D. Mesnard on a 22-8 vote Monday. The vote sends the measure to Gov. Doug Ducey for his signature or veto.
The House approved the bill on a 55-3 vote in February. Republican and Democratic leaders in both chambers signed on in support of the proposal.
Mesnard says lawmakers who travel long distances need an increase from the state rate of 44½ cents per mile to the federal rate of 53½ cents a mile. He cites low lawmaker pay of $24,000 a year and the costs for rural members who often must drive two or three hours to Phoenix.
___
3 a.m.
The Arizona Legislature is expected to push to adjourn its 2017 session now that it has passed a budget for the coming fiscal year.
Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday for what is expected to be two to three days of debate and votes on remaining legislation before ending the session.
The final days are often marked by fits and starts as lawmakers and Republican leaders try to revive legislation that earlier fell by the wayside.
Last week's passage of the $9.8 billion budget leaves a handful of priorities unmet for some majority Republicans, including three tax-credit bills.
The last of three bills targeting initiatives also may come into play after stalling in the Senate.
House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says he's expecting adjournment Wednesday, although Tuesday is possible.
— This story has been corrected to show the correct spelling of Gov. Doug Ducey's first name
