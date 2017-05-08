Bismarck Fire Department planning $3.5 million station

The Bismarck Fire Department plans to seek approval for a $3.5 million fire station in the northeastern part of the city.
Deputy Fire Chief Dean Meyer tells The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2pTg1vJ ) that the facility would improve response times in an area of the city that's seen an 84 percent increase in calls in the past four years.
The City Commission will need to approve the station, which would be funded with money from the department's 2017 budget. The project has already been bid, so construction can begin immediately with city approval.
