Business & Real Estate

May 09, 2017 4:09 AM

Alabama workman's compensation laws ruled unconstitutional

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

A judge has ruled that two statutes of the Alabama Workmans Compensation Act are unconstitutional, thereby rendering the entire act unconstitutional because of a non-severability statute.

The Gadsden Times reports (http://bit.ly/2pfQsXj ) Jefferson County Circuit Judge Pat Ballard found fault with statutes capping recovery for workers permanently but not totally disabled at $220 per week, and capping attorney fees at 15 percent.

The decision was a response to a lawsuit brought by a woman against CVS Caremark Corp. in 2013 after she suffered a lower back injury on the job.

Attorneys presented evidence that the $220 cap was commensurate with standards in 1987, when the act was written, but was a fraction of minimum wage and poverty level standards today. Attorney Don Rhea says he hopes lawmakers will rewrite the act.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A Placerville glass business is creating a new model for employing autistic adults

A Placerville glass business is creating a new model for employing autistic adults 1:33

A Placerville glass business is creating a new model for employing autistic adults
If we don't fight corporate greed, 'the outcome ... won't be good' Bernie Sanders says 1:04

If we don't fight corporate greed, 'the outcome ... won't be good' Bernie Sanders says
Sports pundit Jim Rome just sold this house for record $12.5 million 1:22

Sports pundit Jim Rome just sold this house for record $12.5 million

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos