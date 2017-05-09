Gary Airport sues Honeywell over contamination cleanup costs

The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority has filed a federal lawsuit against Honeywell International Inc. to recoup the cost of cleaning up contaminated groundwater.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2pXWHhc ) reports the lawsuit filed March 1 says the contamination came from a 4.1-acre hazardous waste disposal facility owned and operated by Conservation Chemical Co. of Illinois next to the airport's main runway.
The lawsuit claims Honeywell sent large quantities of hazardous substances to the Conservation Chemical site and now bears responsibility for ongoing cleanup work.
Honeywell filed a motion to dismiss the case April 24, claiming it had fulfilled its obligations during prior remediation efforts. The airport authority has until June 7 to respond to the motion.
According to the lawsuit, the airport has spent about $500,000 addressing the contamination and expects to spend more than $2 million more on the project.
